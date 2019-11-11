Nancy (Porter) Campbell Hicks, 72, of South Salem, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at OSU East Medical Center in Columbus, following an extended illness.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was interested in antiques, crafts, knitting and loved her pets. She retired from Greenfield Exempted Village School District after 30-plus years of employment.

She was born Jan. 21, 1947 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ralph and Alpha (Doughty) Porter.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather Campbell of South Salem; one son, Chad Campbell of South Salem; two brothers, James (Kathy) Porter of Ray and John (Lori) Porter of Chillicothe; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Campbell; one sister, Joan Rippeth; one nephew, Randy Harper; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, with cremation to follow.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

