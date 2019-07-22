Nancy E. Wyckoff, 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Nancy was born April 24, 1943, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Plinny D. and Hazel (Yarger) Blair.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Lee Blair and John D. Blair; and one sister, Barbara Jane Adams.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a member of the Northside Church of Christ.

On Nov. 23, 1963, Nancy was united in marriage to David P. Wyckoff, who survives.

Nancy is survived two daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara and Tony Reed of Hillsboro and Cherlyn and Tim Kiefer of Hillsboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Buffy Wyckoff of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Tyler (Callie) Reed, Benjamin (Kelsey) Reed, Savannah Reed, Jade (Russ) Workman, Ryan Kiefer, Dow Kiefer, Will Kiefer, Hope Wyckoff and Spencer Wyckoff; five great-grandchildren, Gracie Isaac, Gavin Isaac, Jase Reed, Emmett Reed and Sophie Reed; one brother and sister-in-law, Plinny and Beulah Blair Jr. of Hillsboro; one sister-in-law, Alice Blair of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Northside Church of Christ, 25 Greenfield Pike, Hillsboro.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the church.

The family requests memorials to the Northside Church of Christ, 25 Greenfield Pike, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign our online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.