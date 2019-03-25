Nancy Jane Storts, 60, of South Salem, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 11, 1959 in Greenfield, the daughter of Wyla "Tee" and Betty Jane (Barnhart) Goddard Sr.

Nancy graduated from E.L McClain High School in 1977. She was a member of the Greenfield Eagles and was employed at Candlelight in Leesburg for 30 years until retirement in 2017. Nancy won numerous Best of Show ribbons at the Ross County Fair for her exquisite crocheting pieces. She cherished her family and was loved by all.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronnie Storts, whom she married July 25, 1997; five children, Steve (Lindsey) Highley, Scott Highley, Tara Davis, Frannie Davis and Samantha (Townzen) Flora; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn Bates, Kyler Highley, Hayden Highley, Creed Davis, Cylus Davis, Chevelle Chaney, Makena Bentley, Daniel Bentley, Adrien Bentley, Paisley Flora and Huxlee Flora; one brother, Danny Goddard; one sister-in-law, Jean Goddard; and her cherished dog, Rosie.

Nancy was preceded in death by both parents; and two brothers, Wyla "Chub" Goddard Jr., and Jackie Lynn Goddard.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mark Current officiating and burial to follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the funeral home. Jeans and casual attire are encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.