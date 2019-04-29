Nancy Rose Newman, 77, of Hillsboro, passed peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, with family by her side Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born Aug. 20, 1941 in Dayton to Russell Harmon and Dolores (Sundstrom) Harmon.

She was very strong in her faith, and enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member at Fairview Church of Christ, and retired from Wells Toy Manufacturing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Larry Newman; daughter, Rhonda Lucille Newman; brother, Russell Lynn Harmon; and her parents.

She is survived by two sons, Larry R. (Judy) Newman of Hillsboro and Rick Newman of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Justin (Ariana) Newman of Loveland and Erica (Jeremy) Cawley of Grove City; five great-grandchildren, Henry Newman, Samuel Newman, Amelia Newman, Ayla Cawley and Leah Cawley; and sisters, Tamara Harmon Sonner of Danville and Sharon Harmon Bentley of Tucson, Ariz. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will deeply miss her.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Fairview Church of Christ in Hillsboro.

Arrangements are by the Brown Funeral Home of Wilmington.

The family suggests donations in remembrance to Fairview Church of Christ, 4200 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.