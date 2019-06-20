Naomi Ruth Parker, 92, of the Elmville community, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

She was born in Highland County on June 30, 1926, the daughter of the late Silva and Arizona (Clay) McBee.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, William Russell Parker, on July 18, 1971; daughter, Linda Parker, on Oct. 20, 2008; brothers, Dennis, Fred, Beryl and Melvin McBee; and sisters, Miriah Billehemir and Hattie Combs.

Naomi retired after 38 years from the Peebles School District as a cook. She was a member of the Elmville Church of Christ in Christian Union for 77 years, Highland Co. Antique Machinery Club, Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club, Brush Creek Township Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Naomi is survived by her two sons, Larry Parker of Elmville and Thomas (Mona) Parker of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the Elmville Church of Christ of Christian Union. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Elmville Church of Christ of Christian Union.

