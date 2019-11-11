Nina Jane Arnold, 94, of Washington C.H., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1924 in Fayette County, the daughter of Robert Craig and Bernice (Miller) Cockerill.

Nina was a 1942 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Staunton, a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing.

She is survived by her son, David Anthony "Tony" (Cathy) Arnold of Leesburg; two granddaughters, Carly and Lauren, both of Columbus; one brother, Eldridge (Joan) Cockerill of Leesburg; one sister, Rosalee C. Yeaworth of Omaha, Neb.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence M. "Hap" Arnold, on July 8, 2009; three brothers, Craig, Robert and Ralph Cockerill; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Todd Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at the Cochran Cemetery near New Martinsburg.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fayette County Dog Shelter, 1550 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160 or Save A Life/Fayette Regional Humane (fayetteregionalhumane.org), 153 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

