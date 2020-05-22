Noell Walker Gifreda, 80, of Dayton, formerly Columbus, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Noelle was born Dec. 25, 1939 to John and Mary (MacQuarrie) Walker in East Chicago, Ill. She held degrees from Hanover College and Baldwin Wallace College. Noelle was an elder of the Presbyterian Church and longtime member at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. Music was an integral part of her life. Noelle sang with her daughters in Sweet Adelines, International, first joining the Columbus Chapter in 1980; performed annually with Vaud-Villities; and sang in the choirs at Overbrook Presbyterian (Columbus) and most recently Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church (Dayton). Noelle was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Jim Gifreda. She is survived by her children, Laura (Janice Crawley) Gifreda, Jim (Carolyn) Gifreda and Karen (David) Johns; grandchildren, Lauren (Jon) Nitz, David Gifreda, Jennifer (Tyler) Laffin, and Christopher, Katie and A.J. Johns; one great-granddaughter, Mira; two great-grandsons, Jackson and Wyatt; brother, Mac (Mary Jo) Walker; sister, Holly (Geof) Finkels Walker; and many nieces and nephews. A service will take place at a later date at Sugar Creek Presbyterian, 4417 Bigger Rd., Kettering, with and inurnment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In memory of Noelle, contributions may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014; International Friendships, Inc., 1520 Old Henderson Rd. #200, Columbus, Ohio 43220; Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rdd, Kettering, Ohio 45440; or Gem City Sweet Adelines, P.O. Box 41445, Dayton, Ohio 45441-0445. The family would like to express its thanks for the wonderful care given by Bethany Village. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020.