Nola Hutchinson

Obituary
Nola Hutchinson, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family April 9, 2020, on her great-grandson's, Blake, birthday.

She was born Dec. 19, 1941 to the late Betty Massey and Fred Addy and stepfather, Ralph Massey.

She was a graduate of the Greenfield McLain High School class of 1959.

She was married Feb. 13, 1972 to Marshall D. Hutchinson.

Nola worked as a sales consultant for Christmas Around the World.

She was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ronnie Wooten; parents, Betty, Ralph and Fred; sisters, Carol Ann Pollard and Jeanette Mount; grandmother, Ines Godfrey; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Marshall Hutchinson; son, Marshall (Jaymi) Hutchinson Jr.; daughter, Kristina (Kemmey) Thomas; grandson, Russell Hutchinson; great-grandson, Damian Starkey; other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Brewer and Lori "Jeannie" Stacey; special doggy, Sparky; and many other dear friends and family.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., Columbus. A private family service will be held due to COVID-19. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Pastor Steve Dunn officiating.
Published in Times Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
