Norma Lois Mayhew, 87, of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by her family Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

She was born March 8, 1932 in Barbourville, Ky., the daughter of Walter and Belle (Gibbons) Tedders.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenfield.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley A. Dumm of Chillicothe, Patricia J. Perry of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Vickie L. (Roger) Reynolds of Wilmington; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lou Ann (Charles) Belvilacqua of Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Lizzy and Lucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Mayhew Jr., on May 30, 2004; one grandson, Eddie Cross; one brother, Carl Tedders; and both parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to Community Care Hospice, and memorial contributions may be made to them at 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.