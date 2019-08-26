Norma Lorraine Hitt, 95, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 18, 1924 in Greenfield, the daughter of Roy and Ida (Miller) Stuckey.

Norma was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was employed at the U.S. Shoe Factory for 50-plus years until the plant closed. She also worked at Crown and Walmart. She was known for her yard sales and loved to attend them in the community.

She is survived by one son, Dan (Linda) Hitt of S. Charleston; one daughter, Dianne (Jack) Blain of Columbus; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Liz Snyder of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne "Sonny" Hitt, on July 17, 1978; her loving sister, Barbara Clouser; other brothers and sisters; and both parents.

Graveside wervice will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Greenfield Cemetery with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

