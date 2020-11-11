Norman T. "Norm" Breckel, 71, formerly of Wyoming, Ohio, passed away at his beloved Hillsboro home, Greensleeves, Nov. 8, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Norm was born July 24, 1949 to Veronica and Robert Breckel in Glenview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

He came to Cincinnati on a scholarship to Xavier University where he received an American Chemical Society certified degree in chemistry. Upon graduation, Norm completed his ROTC training and for the next eight years he was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves as an artillery field officer. In 1976, Norm co-founded Heat Equipment and Technology Inc. (HEAT Inc.), specializing in process and control thermal combustion engineering. He will be remembered internationally for his 38 years of creative and industry changing manufacturing solutions.

When he lived in the Cincinnati area, Norm attended St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, served on the finance committee, and joined the Knights of Columbus attaining his third-degree Knight status. Joining St. Mary Catholic Church when he moved to Hillsboro in 2012, Norm served as a member of the finance committee, and was part of the initial formation of the WLRU Radio Ministry. Norm "hosted" the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass for the radio audience for four years.

Norm had a passion and appreciation for many activities. He loved one-design, "Thistle" sailboat racing and was a member of the Cowan Lake Sailing Association, where he served in several fleet and board positions including commodore in 1993. Norm was an accomplished fly fisherman, but enjoyed all kinds of fishing and sharing that love with children. He was a superb marksman and loved upland bird and waterfowl hunting with his best friend, Hank, his labrador retriever. Other activities included supporting Xavier basketball, entertaining, traveling, birding and golf. He especially loved the summer vacations with his great-nephews and great-nieces.

Norm is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cathy (Schwallie) Breckel; a sister, Mary (Peter) Gallagher; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. He is also survived by long-time friends, Barbara Hailstones, Karen and Dave Berter, Ken and Linda Konetski, and Steve and Sue Remspecher.

In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Breckel Jr., and his sister, Janice B. Pardi.

Norm will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and colleagues, and will be remembered lovingly for his extreme intellect, fun-loving humor, and the engaging storytelling of his amazing life.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following visitation. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. For those unable to attend, Mass will be broadcasted through the St. Mary website at www.saintmaryhillsboro.org (click on WLRU Radio Broadcast or WLRU TV). Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. No flowers please.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach (www.crosscatholic.org, include "In memory of Norman Breckel" in the comment section) or to the CAST For Kids Foundation (www.castforkids.org).

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.