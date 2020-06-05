Nova Marlene Peck, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Nov. 3, 1935 in Morgan County, Ohio to Homer and Nellie Brothers Lautzenheiser.

After graduating from high school, Nova began her career as a home health aide. She had worked in home health until her retirement. Nova had been a member at the Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed laughing, playing slot machines, and being with her family and friends.

Nova was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Nathaniel Peck, whom she married in May of 1954; and siblings, Ada Carpenter, Glenna Leonard, Raymond Lautzenheister and Leo Lautzenheister.

Survivors include her son, William LeRoy "Bill" (Amy) Peck; grandchildren, Nickole Leigh (James) Frump and Dusty Jonathan (Sherria) Reno; and great-grandchildren, Nakai Frump, Atrayu Frump, Nickayla Frump, Madisyn Reno, Adilyn Reno and Baby Girl Reno arriving soon. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A private viewing will be held at the Summers Funeral Home and burial will take place at the Norwich Presbyterian Cemetery in Norwich, Ohio.

