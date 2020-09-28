1/
Orene Garman "Tootie" Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Orene "Tootie" (Garman) Carroll, 99, of the Sinking Spring community, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

She was born in Brushcreek Township on May 11, 1921, the daughter of the late William and Estella (Hamilton) Garman.

She was a 1939 graduate of Sinking Spring High School. She was a long-time member of the Sinking Spring Community Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved to read and the Bible was her favorite book.

Tootie married Robert "Speed" Carroll on Nov. 6, 1941.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Carroll of Hillsboro and Tim (Bev) Carroll of Hillsboro; daughter, Joyce (Wendell) Sparks of Hillsboro; daughter-in-law, Jenny Carroll of Sinking Spring; six grandchildren, Shane Carroll of Sinking Spring, Amber (David) Mustafaga of Dublin, Sharon Beth Maxwell of Sinking Spring, Adam (Jillanne) Carroll of Peebles, Alan Carroll of Hillsboro and Capt. Aric (Gabby) Carroll of Walton Beach, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Maxwell, Cameron Mustafaga, Caydence, Amryn, Collier, Guyton, Henley and Max Carroll; one great-great-grandchild, Lane Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two sons, Forrest and Rick Carroll; grandson, David; three sisters, Daisy Burkett, Marie Dixon and Jamie Garman; and five brothers, Wayne, Paul, Cleo, Everett and Nelson Garman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 2 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.

The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church, P.O. Box 73, Sinking Spring, Ohio 4517; or Sinking Spring Community Center, 31 Grand St., Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved