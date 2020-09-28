Orene "Tootie" (Garman) Carroll, 99, of the Sinking Spring community, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

She was born in Brushcreek Township on May 11, 1921, the daughter of the late William and Estella (Hamilton) Garman.

She was a 1939 graduate of Sinking Spring High School. She was a long-time member of the Sinking Spring Community Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved to read and the Bible was her favorite book.

Tootie married Robert "Speed" Carroll on Nov. 6, 1941.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Carroll of Hillsboro and Tim (Bev) Carroll of Hillsboro; daughter, Joyce (Wendell) Sparks of Hillsboro; daughter-in-law, Jenny Carroll of Sinking Spring; six grandchildren, Shane Carroll of Sinking Spring, Amber (David) Mustafaga of Dublin, Sharon Beth Maxwell of Sinking Spring, Adam (Jillanne) Carroll of Peebles, Alan Carroll of Hillsboro and Capt. Aric (Gabby) Carroll of Walton Beach, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Maxwell, Cameron Mustafaga, Caydence, Amryn, Collier, Guyton, Henley and Max Carroll; one great-great-grandchild, Lane Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two sons, Forrest and Rick Carroll; grandson, David; three sisters, Daisy Burkett, Marie Dixon and Jamie Garman; and five brothers, Wayne, Paul, Cleo, Everett and Nelson Garman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 2 at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.

The Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church, P.O. Box 73, Sinking Spring, Ohio 4517; or Sinking Spring Community Center, 31 Grand St., Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.