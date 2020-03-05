Pamela Ann Calhoun, 65, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home.

She was born June 12, 1954 in Greenfield, the daughter of Raymond LeRoy and Mary Louise (Knisley) Yates.

Pam was a 1972 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She retired in 2017 from C-Mold and was a former employee of Greenfield Research.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Calhoun (Thomas Bunch) and Stacy Calhoun (Michael Martin), both of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Kaylee Newsome, Adyson Calhoun, Thomas Bunch and Isaac Martin; one brother, Charlie (Carolyn) Yates of Greenfield; three nieces, Savannah, April and Joy; two nephews, Chase and Donnie; and five great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Yates; one sister, Betty Tolle; two granddaughters, Kameron Custis and Payton Dalton; one nephew, Christopher Tolle; and both parents.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Kathy Yoakum officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.