Pamela Jo Miller, 64, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home.

She was born May 11, 1955 in Washington C.H., the daughter of Harvey and Carolyn "Ninny" (Garrison) Palmer.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Christian Church in Greenfield and a 1973 graduate of E.L. McClain High School. She was an activities director at several different nursing homes for 20-plus years and prior to that did clerical work at Greenfield Products.

She is survived by one son, Bryan (Jacque) Mitchell of Greenfield; one granddaughter, Ashley (Cody) VanGundy of South Salem; three great-grandchildren, Benny, Hailey and Connor VanGundy; two sisters, Debra (Bob) Richards of Bainbridge and Shiela Clouser of Greenfield; two brothers, Roger Palmer of Greenfield and Harvey (Rebecca) Palmer Jr. of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Palmer; and her mother, Carolyn "Ninny" Fout.

A visitation will be noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, with cremation to follow. There will not be a funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.