Patricia Ann Brewer, 87, of Sabina, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Autumn Years Nursing Center in Sabina.

She was born June 19, 1932 in Celina, the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Now) Weitz.

She is survived by one daughter, Paula (Jeff) Shepherd of London, England; one son, Bruce (Tammy) Gottschalk of Sabina; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Musselman of Xenia; one sister-in-law, Alice Weitz of Beavercreek; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Gottschalk; and her second husband, Edward Brewer; one brother, Max Weitz; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Mary's.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.