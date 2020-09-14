1/
Patricia Ann Tolbert
Patricia Ann Tolbert, 81, of Greenfield, died Sunday morning, Sept. 13, 2020 at her son's home.

She was born Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1939, in Toledo, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Glendora Frances Fleitz Schumann.

She married William Andrew Tolbert on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1957. He preceded her in death on Monday, Feb. 26, 2007.

She is survived by two sons, Brady (Chris) Tolbert of Greenfield and Bruce Tolbert of Columbus; two granddaughters, Karen A. Tolbert and Bethany Adams; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Rucki of Toledo; a special friend, Father M. Colombie`re Morgan, FFSM of Columbus; and her No. 1 cousin and friend, Shirley Bake of Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Schrank; and her brother, Robert N. Schumann.

Pat attended Saint Michael's Grade School and she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Toledo. She retired from Banta Publishing of Greenfield in 2002. She was a member of Saint Benignus Catholic Church of Greenfield and the ladies auxiliary of the church. Pat enjoyed her time she spent as a member of the Red Hats of Greenfield and the Hillsboro Senior Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in Saint Benignus Catholic Church, Greenfield, with Father Michael Paraniuk as celebrant. Pat will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bill, in Greenfield Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may visit at the church beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday where the Rosary will be recited at 12:45 p.m.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Pat on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 381-3066
