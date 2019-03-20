Patricia Inez Thompson, 68, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

She was born in Ohio on Nov. 21, 1950, the daughter of the late Harold and Laura (Lewis) Fittro.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by three brothers, John, Harold and James Fittro.

Patricia is survived by four daughters, Michelle Thompson of Dayton, Kelli Gibson of Las Vegas, Nev., Sheena Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev. and Martha Paxson of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Justin and Jeremy Thompson, Devin Russell, April Stephens, Amanda Evans and Hunter Gibson; eight great-grandchildren; brother, David Fittro of Lynchburg; two sisters, Ellie Ludwick of Hillsboro and Judith Gerhardt of Speedwell, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday March 23 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Strange Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

