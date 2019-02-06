Patricia L. Clark passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2019, surrounded by family, having recently celebrated her 86th birthday.

A resident of Wilmington since 1980, she was preceded by her beloved husband, Charlie Limbacher, her parents, two sisters, a brother and a niece.

Four sons, Pete, Rick, Steve and Bill; two grandsons; a granddaughter; sister, Ellie of New Jersey; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends survive her.

Born and raised in New Jersey, she worked in New York City for many years, and along with her husband she raced cars for fun and even won a few trophies. After her husband passed, she moved to Pennsylvania, remarried, and moved to Ohio. Following her divorce, she began working at Wilmington College. Later, she worked for Buckeye Molding in New Vienna, then for several years ran a successful business, Contemporary Office Services. In 1991, she earned an Associate of Arts degree from Chatfield College. She enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, watching PBS, and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center in Wilmington.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington. Burial will be at the Cresthaven Memorial Park in Clifton, N.J.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service Saturday, Feb. 9 at the church.

