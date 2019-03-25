Patrick Lynn McDaniel, 50, of Xenia, passed away March 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Nov. 14, 1968 in Hillsboro, the son of Don E. and Doris (Skaggs) McDaniel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don E. McDaniel; stepfather: James E. Pendelton; and an infant brother, Jeffrey Lynn McDaniel.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Doris Pendelton McDaniel; sister, Julie (James) Wickline of Xenia; Dennis (Adele) McDaniel of Cincinnati and Mark (Rhonda) McDaniel of McLeansboro, Ill.; as well as numerous close friends and acquaintances. Patrick was also a loving uncle to numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School and Wright State University. He attended the Cincinnati School of Broadcasting. He had worked for a short time in the hotel service industry. He enjoyed biking, gardening and being outdoors. Patrick was a very social person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed helping others. He was a member of the Xenia First Church of Christ and had previously attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Dayton.

The family will celebrate his life during private services.

Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.