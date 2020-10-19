Patsy Lee Bishop, 88, of South Salem, formerly of Leesburg, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Lyndon, the daughter of the late Foster and Martha White Johnson.

Mrs. Bishop had taught second grade for 28 years for the Fairfield schools and after retirement worked for the Highland County District Library for seven years. She was a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Wednesday Club and the United Methodist Women. Patsy received her bachelor's degree from Ohio University and her master's in education degree from Miami University.

She is survived by six children, Diane Little of O'Fallon, Missouri, Linda (Omer) Johnson of Bourneville, Elaine (Brad) Johnson of South Salem, Julie (Bill) Rider of Croydon, Pennslyvannia, Anthony (Marcie) Bishop of Leesburg and Anita (Tom) Gragg of Frankfort; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Paul (Phyllis) Johnson of Bainbridge, Gary (Betty) Johnson of Greenfield and Michael (Shelia) Johnson of Chillicothe; one sister, Beverly (Dan) Mayo of New Vienna; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bishop, on March 19, 2001; one son, Steven Bishop; three grandchildren, Misty Dawn, Neil and Melinda Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Camry Miller; and five brothers, Glenn, Wendell, David, Charles and James Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Pastor Rich Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. For everyone's safety, please wear a face covering when attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45203; or Leesburg United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 333, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

