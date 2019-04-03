Paul C. Douglas, 96, of the Locust Grove Community of Peebles, passed away April 1, 2019, at Monarch Meadows.

Paul was born in Peebles on May 20, 1922, the son of Harry and Mabel (Tener) Douglas.

After serving in the Army during World War II, in the Battle of Normandy, Paul worked as a farmer. Paul attended the Conaway Chapel Church.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tener Douglas.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (West) Douglas; three sons, Steve (Sandy) Douglas, Dave (Deb) Douglas and Roger (Debbie) Douglas; and two daughters, Susan (Kenny) Smith and Carol Ann (Ronnie) Anderson; as well as eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. April 5 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with burial at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The Adams County Honor Guard will provide military graveside services.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

