Paul "Dean" Cluxton, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Dean was born Dec. 23, 1934 in Lawshe, Adams County, the son of the late John A. and Minnie (McGowen) Cluxton.

Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by five brothers, Wendell, John, Donald, Andy and Dale Cluxton; and three sisters, Marguerite Osborn, Geneva Osborn and Phyliss Lowe.

Dean was an outstanding high school basketball player and became his three sons' avid fan when they became outstanding basketball players as well. He owned and operated a service station in Lebanon for several years and later worked at the B.P. Station in Hillsboro. Dean was a law enforcement officer in various departments in the area, serving as the chief of police in Lynchburg. Dean was an avid basketball fan, especially when his son Paul played, and loved all western movies.

Dean was united in marriage July 24, 1954 to Shirley (Young) Cluxton, who survives.

Dean and Shirley were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Scott of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Sandra (Von) Himelright of Star Tannery, Virginia; three sons, David Cluxton of Louisville, Kentucky, Steven (Holly) Cluxton of Washington C.H. and Paul G. (Katie) Cluxton of Cincinnati; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Services for Dean will be held at the convenience of the family at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lynchburg Life Squad, P.O. Box 26, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

