1/
Paul "Dean" Cluxton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul "Dean" Cluxton, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Dean was born Dec. 23, 1934 in Lawshe, Adams County, the son of the late John A. and Minnie (McGowen) Cluxton.

Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by five brothers, Wendell, John, Donald, Andy and Dale Cluxton; and three sisters, Marguerite Osborn, Geneva Osborn and Phyliss Lowe.

Dean was an outstanding high school basketball player and became his three sons' avid fan when they became outstanding basketball players as well. He owned and operated a service station in Lebanon for several years and later worked at the B.P. Station in Hillsboro. Dean was a law enforcement officer in various departments in the area, serving as the chief of police in Lynchburg. Dean was an avid basketball fan, especially when his son Paul played, and loved all western movies.

Dean was united in marriage July 24, 1954 to Shirley (Young) Cluxton, who survives.

Dean and Shirley were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Scott of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Sandra (Von) Himelright of Star Tannery, Virginia; three sons, David Cluxton of Louisville, Kentucky, Steven (Holly) Cluxton of Washington C.H. and Paul G. (Katie) Cluxton of Cincinnati; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Services for Dean will be held at the convenience of the family at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lynchburg Life Squad, P.O. Box 26, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

To sign Dean's online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved