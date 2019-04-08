Paul Louis Kneipp Jr., 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday April 5, 2019 at Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born Aug. 2, 1942 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Paul Louis Kneipp and Vira (Belk) Kneipp.

Paul worked as a machinist for Cincinnati Milacron for over 30 years. He was a former member of the St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Madeira. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and loved working on cars.

Paul is survived by four siblings, David (Alice) Kneipp of Brutus, Mich., Andrew Kneipp of Bremerton, Wash., Christopher Kneipp of Naples, Fla. and Mark Kneipp of Bremerton, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Kneipp, on Feb. 10, 2016; and a brother, Roger Kneipp.

In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

