Paul Rueben Smith, 55, of Greenfield, died on Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Greenfield on Wednesday, May 5, 1965, the son of Paul L. "Jake" and Joyce Penn Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce (Richard) Morris of Bainbridge; one son, Lance Dennis; two sisters, Cheryl Kay (John) Saxour and Kelly Smith of New Holland; two brothers, Charles Lowell "Bub" Smith of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Gerald Eric Smith of Highland; a special friend, Linda Erskine; and his many nieces and nephews, April, Savannah (Travis) and Chase Yates, Courtney, Hailey and Nathan Murray, Chad (Heather) Smith, Teddy and Ella, Jagger Smith, Drake Ecton, Jake Smith, Anna and Tommy Thompson, and Ronnie and Chris Houseman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul "Jake" Smith; and two brothers, Robbie Lee Smith and Jeffery Michael "Buck" Smith.

In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

