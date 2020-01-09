Paul T. Rhoads, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

He was born in Hillsboro on May 4, 1936, the son of the late Virgil and Edna (Tolle) Rhoads.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Wilma Lee "Billie" (Durst) Rhoads, on June 27, 2000; and his brother, Charles Rhoads.

Paul retired from Hudson Drilling, was in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church.

Paul is survived by his sons, Donald (Nancy) Rhoads of Hillsboro and Richard Rhoads of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Gregory (Jessica) Rhoads of Hillsboro and Stephanie Rhoads of Hillsboro; three great-grandchildren, Cohen and Camden Rhoads and Miles Malone; brother, David (Lyn) Rhoads of Delphos; sister, Mary Lois Burnett of Marion, Ind.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Bob Newby of Hillsboro; special friend, Leona Roberts of Winchester; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

There will be a graveside service at the convenience Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Hope.

