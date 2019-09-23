Paula Dianne Creed Kinnison, age 62, of London, Ohio, formerly of the Washington C.H. and the Sabina area, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. at her home.

She was born July 5, 1957 in Fayette County to Paul and Mary Lightle Creed.

She had previously worked as an STNA at Autumn Years Nursing Home.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel L. "Dan" Kinnison, whom she married July 5, 1997; and her brother, Carl "Randy" Creed.

Survivors include her children, Michele Creed, Tara Fuller, Dorothy (Matthew) Depew and Dustin (Alexandria) Kinnison; grandchildren, Michael Carson, Shaylee Carson, Sierra (Brandon) Garrett, Hayliegh Fuller, Clayton Fuller, Bryson Shapley, Braelyn Shapley, Isaak Woods, Jacob Depew, Briana Depew, Treston Kinnison and Scarlett Kinnison; great-grandchildren, Jordan Carson and baby Addilynn Garrett coming at the end of the year. Also surviving is her sibling, Steve (Ludene) Creed; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends including special friend, Teresa Gineman. Paula is also survived by her pets, Prince and Chloie.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home.

