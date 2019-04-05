Paula Jean (Stroup) Elswick, 83, of McArthur, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Oakwood Community Health Care Center in Jackson.

She was born Feb. 11, 1936 in Clinton, Mo., the daughter of the late Robert F. and Docia (Carpenter) Stroup.

The Stroup family moved to Hillsboro in 1944 and Paula became a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Paula graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1955 and started working at Merchants National Bank.

She married Henry E. Elswick on June 8, 1963.

She was the second grade Sunday School teacher at the Hillsboro Church of Christ for many years and sang in the Crusaders Choir. She went to work at Highland District Hospital and worked there until she moved to Harlem, Ga. in 1979, where she worked at McDuffie County Hospital until she retired in 2001. She moved back to Ohio in 2015, residing in McArthur.

Paula is survived by two nieces, Sharon Wisecup of Waynesville and Marcia Clark-Smith of McArthur; five great-nieces and nephews, Patrick S. (Patti) Griffith of Carlin, Nev., Heather Lynn (John) Hart of Londonderry, Courtney C. Wisecup of Waynesville, Bailey T. (Amanda) Clark of Westminster, Colo. and Ashton K. Smith of McArthur; three great-great-nieces and nephews, Ashley Ray of Chillicothe, Daltan Taylor of Waynesville and Jeremyah Taylor of Waynesville; three great-great-great-nieces and nephews, Michael Hines, Briar Ray, Sophia Huffman, all of Chillicothe; and a special niece, Vickie Floyd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. Elswick, on April 24, 2003; three siblings, Myrna Clements, Juava Hudson and Donald Stroup; a niece, Joy Lee; and a great-great-nephew, Joshua Park.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on April 10 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services Wednesday in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

