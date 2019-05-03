Pauline "Polly" Alcorn, 95, of Mason, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at in Blue Ash.

She was born Aug. 3, 1923 in Elizabeth, Ind., the daughter of Austin and Addie (Jarvis) Royse.

She was a 1941 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a homemaker and member of the West Chester Nazarene Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly P. Alcorn of Mason; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Clifford Royse of Greenfield, Lloyd (Glenna) Royse of Franklin, Tenn. and Pete (Betty) Royse of Gahanna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Alcorn, on April 28, 1999; one son, Kevin Alcorn; three brothers, Paul Royse, Norvel Royse and Albert Royse; three sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Blaine, Beulah Middaugh and Irene Royse; and both parents.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, May 4 at the West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, Ohio 45069, with Pastor Jim Blaine officiating. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery, 750 N. Washington St., Greenfield, OH 45123.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.