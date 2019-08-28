Pauline Elizabeth Williams, 93, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Dec. 5, 1925 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Paul A. and Helen (Blackmore) Wilkin.

Her husband, C. Paul Williams Jr., preceded her in death on March 19, 2019. She and Paul were married on April 20, 1945, and lived on the Williams family farm until they moved to Cape May Village in Wilmington in 2015.

Pauline worked at the City Loan in Hillsboro and South Central Power Company. She was always active in her church and was choir director, pianist and children's Bible study teacher at different times. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. She loved growing flowers to make arrangements for church services and her home. Decorating her home and raising her children were delights in her life. She was a wonderful cook and loved having family get togethers. Many fun events were held with relatives at Fort Hill or Rocky Fork Lake. Each new family member was a joy for her. Pauline was an avid reader and made great headway at conquering her iPad.

Paul and Pauline traveled a great deal throughout the United States and spent some winters for a month or so in Florida. Pauline traveled many years with her daughters and family members to different parts of the country. Shopping was a great love of her life. Shopping with her children at Shillito's in Cincinnati in the bargain basement for the best deals of the day was a highlight for her. In her later years, Walmart became a favorite shopping event for her as she searched for her purchases from one end of the store to the other.

Pauline was surrounded by wonderful people in her life including the neighbors around the Williams family farm. She had many good friends at her jobs, in her church, and with her family. Later at Cape May, she met a new group of people who were good friends to her. She was taken care of by many good doctors, the Visiting Angels at Cape May, and the entire staff at Cape May. The family appreciates all that they have done for her.

Surviving are children, Lynn (John) Raitz of Goshen, Jeanne Reinbolt of Sidney, Joan (Leonard) Neeb of Galloway and Mark (Lisa) Williams of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Jack (Joan) Wilkin of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, with the Rev. Derek Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Danville.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Cape May Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.