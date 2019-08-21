Penny Lou Hawkins, 58, of Greenfield, went to be with her husband on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Ohio State Medical Center Hospice, Columbus.

She was born Monday, Feb. 20, 1961 in Greenfield, a daughter of Jerry V. and Viola Howland Harris.

Her husband of 36 years, Thomas Hawkins, preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2017.

Penny is survived by her mother, Viola Harris of Greenfield; three children, Caroline (Randy) Hackworth of Greenfield, Jason (Jenny) Howland of New Lebanon and Megan Hawkins of Greenfield; her grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Alisyn, Brooke, Madisyn, Brayden, Roland, Hunter, Jacie, Jacob, Jason, Jaden and Rylan; four sisters, Joanne Harris and Nola (George) Filmore, all of Greenfield, Carol (Larry) Hall of Beliot, Wisc. and Geraldine Harris of Greenfield; one brother, Sam Harris of Washington C.H.; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, her dog, Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry V. Harris; and one brother, James Harris.

Penny loved her children, grandchildren and family.

In keeping with Penny's wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life service will be held Aug. 24 in the Greenfield Presbyterian Church from 1-3 p.m.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

Those wishing to make online contributions or sign Penny's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.