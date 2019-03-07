Penny Lynn Campbell, 55, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her son's home.

She was born Nov. 2, 1963 in Greenfield, the daughter of Dean Roberts and Virginia Fyffe.

She was a homemaker, former employee of Randall Textron Corp. of Wilmington, and devoted grandmother.

She is survived by one son, Mark (Tessa Everhart) Howland of Hillsboro; one daughter, Jennifer (Ryan Chaney) Phillips of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren, Leara, Conner, Pyper, Aveahlynn, Kipton, Cooper, Trace, Peyton, Parkor and Jaxon; two sisters, Lennie (Tom) Fillmore of Greenfield and Dena (Kyle Hamblin) Morgan of Hillsboro; one brother, Chester Cook of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Matt Burns officiating. Burial to follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the funeral home.

