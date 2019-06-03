Perry J. Moore, 58, of Seaman, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Perry was born March 4, 1961, in West Union, the son of James "Jim" and Diana L. (Stern) Moore of Hillsboro.

Besides his parents, Perry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bic (Grubb) Roush Moore; one daughter, Diana (Jason) Grooms of Seaman; two grandsons, Jayden and Ben Moore; stepson, Barrett Roush of Cincinnati; brother, Matthew (Lori) Moore of Middletown; four nieces, Lexi and Makenzi Moore, and Roselee and Kimberlee Frasher; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Natalie and Richard Murphy of West Union and Autumn (Tina Harmon) Grubb of Ft. Meade, Fla.; uncles and aunts, Jerry and Lori Moore of Seaman, Bob and Valda Moore of Cincinnati, Glen and Susan Moore of Pleasant Lake, Ind. and Jo Etta and Doc McFarland of Winchester; several cousins; and a host of friends.

Perry was a member of the West Union Church of Christ and was a self-employed carpenter by trade.

Memorial services will be held at noon Thursday, June 6, at the West Union Church of Christ, 270 Lloyd Rd., West Union, Ohio 45693. Pastor Ron Baker will officiate services. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time.

The family requests memorials to Hospice of Hope.

The Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman, is entrusted with funeral arrangements.

