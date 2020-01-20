Phyllis A. Crabtree, 83, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born on April 9, 1936 in Highland County, the daughter of Albert and Faye (Penwell) Cropper.

Phyllis was a 1954 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She retired from the Fairfield Local School District where she served as a cafeteria employee and was a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Cooper of Hillsboro; one son, Eric (Jan Moon) Crabtree of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Jason (Dana) Cooper, Amanda (Brian) Kinzler, Nina (Aubrey Hatfield) Crabtree, Grant R.M. Crabtree and Jesse (Megan) Crabtree; six great-grandchildren, Kimber, Chloe, Mason, Makenna, Kyra and Ashley; one sister, Joan Gordan of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews including one special niece, Ann (Darrell) Upp of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Crabtree, on June 4, 1988; three sons, Michael Cropper, Grant E. Crabtree and Steven Crabtree; two brothers, Lowell Cropper and Donald Cropper; four sisters, Erma Boden, Juanita Strain, Betty Whisman and Martha Elliott; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Resthaven Memory Gardens in Hillsboro with Pastor John Fitzgerald officiating.

There will not be a visitation.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

