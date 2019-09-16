Phyllis Irene Miller, 92, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at home.

She was born on April 23, 1927 in Ruthven, Iowa, the daughter of John Henry and Verda Jane (Wylie) Redden.

Phyllis was a 1944 graduate of Leesburg High School. She retired in 1989 from Peoples National Bank in Greenfield and previously had been employed at the U.S. Shoe Factory and The United Dept. Store.

She is survived by one daughter, Terry Wilson of Greenfield; one son, Garry (Cheryl McGee) Miller of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Jeff (Brandi) Stone of Kentucky, Jason (Cheryl) Stone of Greenfield, Amber (Dale) Bowers of Greenfield and Hannah Miller of Washington; eight great-grandchildren; special cousin, Wilma Green of Sinking Springs; a sister-in-law, Mary Alice Frampton of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Shiloh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Miller, on April 19, 2013; seven brothers, Clint, Clem and Ray Redden and four in infancy; two sons-in-law, Doug Storts and Tony Wilson; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and both parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield with Father Mike Paraniuk officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

