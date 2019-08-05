Phyllis Jean Ely, 81, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at home.

She was born April 5, 1938 in Greenfield, the daughter of Charles Robert and Hazel Marie (Shaw) Ely.

Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She retired in 2008 from the former NB&T Insurance Company of Greenfield, was a member of the former Waterloo Church of Christ in Christian Union and presently was attending the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Greenfield.

She is survived by one grandson, David L. Hilderbrand of Greenfield; one granddaughter, Miranda (Jeff) Douglas of Greenfield; one great-granddaughter, Jaylyn Douglas; one brother, James Robert (Linda) Ely of Mill Hall, Pa.; one sister, Betty (Bill) Jenkins of Gallatin, Tenn.; three nieces, Lisa Gaye (Richard) Hipke of Wilmington, Donna Kaye Ely of Mainsville and Lana Kay Milan of Gallatin, Tenn.; one nephew, Gary Scott (Tammy) Jenkins of Pleasant View, Tenn.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loved ones, Doris Marie Ely, Patricia L. "Patsy" Althouse, Carla Brockman, William D. Ely, Roberta Hilderbrand, Charles Ely and Hazel Ely.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with Pastor Joy Stanforth officiating. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

