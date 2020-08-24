Phyllis Jean Smith, 84, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro Senior Living.

She was born Feb. 4, 1936 in Piketon, the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Mossbarger) VanDyke.

Phyllis was a member of the Leesburg Friends Church. She worked several years at Candle-Lite in Leesburg. She then retired to stay home and babysit and to make her famous Phyllis cakes, and making her delicious fried chicken for family gatherings. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, playing cards and board games, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them at their school functions and sporting events.

She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by two children, Randy (Lynn) Smith of Leesburg and Pam (Jeff) Hanenkrat of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Chase (Lana) Smith of Mt. Orab, Zachary (Bethany) Hanenkrat of Springboro, Whitney (Ryan) Evans of Minooka, Illinois, Tyce (Morgan) Smith of New Vienna and Sirenity (Hayley) Nace of Hillsboro; six great-grandchildren, Blair Smith, Connor Hanenkrat, Isaac Hanenkrat, Sara Hanenkrat, Kenneth Evans and Klayton Evans; a sister, Anne Schmidt of Scottsdale, Arizona; a brother, Robert (Fran) VanDyke of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Dane Smith, on June 26, 2018; a son, Bret Smith, on Sept. 19, 2015; three sisters, Dorothy Mcallister, Mary Bell and Helen Matthews; four brothers, Charles VanDyke, Russell VanDyke, Howard VanDyke and Jesse VanDyke.

Visitation (masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed) will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Leesburg Friends Church.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following visitation Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Friends Church. The Rev. John Fitzgerald will officiate. In keeping with her wishes, Phyllis will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.