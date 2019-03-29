Phyllis S. Wilson, 82, of Highland, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. She had been a resident there for the last three years.

She was born June 7, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene and Catherine (Gannon) Straley.

Phyllis graduated in 1954 from Wayne High School in Good Hope. She attended the Highland Methodist Church and was a longtime employee of US Shoe Corp. After its closing, she provided full-time daycare for her youngest grandchild. Phyllis was an avid camper and had traveled many states as well as England. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles with amazing speed and passionately loved small animals.

She is survived by three daughters, Kim Fouch of Leesburg, Konnie (Kevin) Kensinger of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Susan (Scott) Rinehart of Leesburg; eight grandchildren, Ben (Kelli) Fouch, Jacob (Fankie) Fouch, Allyson (McKinley) McKeehan, Karie (Kenneth) Russell, Daniel (Kara) Kensinger, Emily (Sam) Huff, Daphne Green and Garrett (Brianna) Rinehart; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Straley; four sisters, Joyce (Donald) White, Judy (Lynn) Mosley, Carol (Frank) Everhart and Linda (Robert) Rhoads; and one brother, David (Carolyn) Straley.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Bon Gene Wheaton; as well as husbands, Richard Yankie and Joseph Wilson; one sister, Mary Catherine Straley; one brother, Delmar Straley; one son-in-law, Kevin Fouch; and both parents.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, April 2 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery near Bowersville.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until noon.

