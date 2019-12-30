Phyllis Wiseman, 88, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Liverpool, England, the daughter of Albert and Phyllis Provost.

She was a homemaker, military wife for 22 years, X-ray technician and volunteer at Greenfield Area Medical Center.

She is survived by three sons, Paul D. (Linda L.) Wiseman of Greenfield, Robert L. (Evelyn) Wiseman of Hillsboro and Dale L. Wiseman of Dalton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Rachel Wiseman, Joshua D. (Emily) Wiseman, Christopher Wiseman, Todd R. Wiseman, Steven N. (Jennifer) Wiseman, Jennifer Wiseman and Joshua (Cortney) Lemons; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Wiseman, on June 17, 1985; one great-granddaughter, Cassy Wiseman; one brother, Dennis Provost; one sister, Irene Cope; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Chris Stokes officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

