Quintin "Kurty" Yates, 36, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of his fiancee.

He was born Oct. 24, 1982, in Washington Court House, the son of Leroy and Susan Elaine (Carr) Yates.

He was a construction worker.

He is survived by his father, Leroy Yates of Greenfield; fiancee, Susan Davis of Greenfield; two daughters, Sydney Bowles of Greenfield and Makayla Bayes of Hamilton; two grandchildren; two brothers, Bradley Lee Yates of Greenfield and Chase Nathaniel Yates of Greenfield; niece, Karissa Lynn Yates; and nephew, Bradly Dean Yates.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Yates; three brothers, Robert Allen Yates, Michael Dewayne Yates and Brian Edward Yates; and sister-in-law, Kristina Renee Yates.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating and burial to follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.