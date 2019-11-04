R. Paul Pence, 96, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

He was born Aug. 2, 1923 in Springfield, the son of the late Floyd and Alice (Shoemaker) Pence.

Paul was owner and cake decorator of Sally's Bakery from the late '60s to the early '70s. He was known for his beautiful wedding cakes. He was also a rural mail carrier for over 30 years. Paul was also a Little League baseball coach, served on the board of Highland District Hospital and Highland County Board of Health, and was a member of Hillsboro City Council and a Free Mason earning his 70th year pin in 2019. He also served as deacon and treasurer for the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janet (Tener) Pence; two sons, Steve (Gail) Pence of Hillsboro and Tim (Debra) Pence of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandson, Ben (Carrie) Pence of Hillsboro; granddaughters, Leah Pence of Hillsboro, Melanie (Beau) Womble, Megan (Jon) Spears and Merissa Pence, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Jace and Jaxon Pence, both of Hillsboro, Josh and Ella Womble, Mason, River, Sutton and Wrenley Spears, all of Virginia Beach, Va.; nephews, Randy (Anna) Volters of Irmo, S.C., Brad (Peggy) Volters of Springboro, Mike (Teresa) Tener of Mason and very special family friend, Debbie Tolle of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua; one sister, Betty Volters; one nephew, Terry Tener; and a very beloved dog, Lucy.

Friends may join the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center, 545 S. High St., Hillsboro, for a celebration of Paul's life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Highland County Dog Pound, 9357 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Highland County Animal Shelter, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro is serving the family.

