We are not here to say goodbye, but to acknowledge and celebrate the life of Rachel Louise Davis, 74, of Greenfield, who passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born Oct. 24, 1945 in Columbus, the daughter of the Rev. C.H. and Lucille (Conrad) Detty.

She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Davis, of Greenfield, whom she shared 33 years with; her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Timothy McMahon of Mount Perry; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tonita Derreberry of New Lexington; her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Kelly Derreberry of Orient; her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Rebecca Derreberry of Washington C.H.; her sister, Esther and Joe Cockerill of Greenfield; her brother, Joe Detty of Washington C.H.; her sister-in-law, Penny Davis of Greenfield; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, John Detty, Paul Detty, Clarence Detty Jr., Daniel Detty, David Detty, Samuel Detty and Sonnie Detty; six sisters, Mary Payton, Ruth Hartley, Florence Detty, Martha Detty, Isabell Detty and her twin sister, Rebecca Detty; parents in-law, Donald and Barbara Davis; sister in-law, Judy Detty; brother in-law, Mark Davis; great-grandchildren, Sierra Lee Patton and Hunter Kohl Lewis; nieces, Dianna Smith, Teresa Morgan and Cheryl Hunt; and nephews, Eddie Beedy and Bobby Beedy.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at the funeral with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Per her request, cremation will follow. Family and friends will gather after the service at Danny and Rebecca's home. You may bring in food at this time.

