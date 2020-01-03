Ralph E. Holt, 72, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Ralph was born on the 12th of February 1947 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Oscar Lee and Margaret (Thompson) Holt.

Besides his parents, one sister, Charlotte Holt, also preceded him.

Ralph was a former member and president of the Hillsboro Jaycees and Hillsboro American Legion Post 129. He was also a past parish council president at the St. Mary's Catholic Church and driver for the Highland County Veterans Service. Ralph retired after 30 years from the Verizon Telephone Company and served as the safety and service director for the City of Hillsboro for eight years.

Ralph married his wife, Joyce Ann (Hailey) Holt, on Nov. 6, 1970.

Besides his wife, he survived by daughters, Sheri A. Holt of Westerville and Emily A. Holt of Columbus; two grandsons, Andrew Holt Porter and Aiden William Holt; sister and brother-in-law, Garnet and Tom Wilkin; and nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the funeral home.

Memorials can go to Chillicothe VA Palliative Care Hospice.

