Ralph L. Jackson, 92, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born April 16, 1926, the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Lodge) Jackson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by four brothers, Dale, George, Norman and Charles Jackson.

Ralph was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church, Highland County Pilot's Association, lifetime member of the EAA, was a foster parent for 56 children, and retired from Armco Steel in Middletown.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Florine Janet (Beam) Jackson, whom he married Sept. 22, 1948; two sons, Ronald (Cheryl) Jackson of Hillsboro and John "Rusty" (Linda) Jackson of Struthers; three daughters, Cathy (Larry) Shannon of Hillsboro, Susie (Bob) Dennis of Preble County and Becky (Rick) Winters of Pickaway; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday April 15 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church, 5759 W. New Market Rd.,, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.