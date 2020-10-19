Rebecca "Becky" Anne Howard, 66, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1953, in Columbus, the daughter of Fred and Martha (McDonald) Clements.

Becky earned her associate's degree from Bliss Business College and worked for over 25 years at the Highland County District Library Leesburg Branch. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Leesburg, a member of the Heritage Homemakers Club, and a member of the Leesburg Book Club. She was also a member of the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance, involved with the District 300 Fire Department and a board member of the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family and friends.

Becky is survived by her husband of 41 years, Vince Howard, whom she married on Sept. 15, 1979; two children, Sarah (Scott) Duncan of Leesburg and Jaimie (Clinton Turner) Howard of Lexington, Kentucky; her mother, Martha A. Clements of Westerville; a sister, Madelyne (Doug) Shepelak of Westerville; a brother, Michael (Margie) Clements of Clintonville; three nephews, Zach Shepelak of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jason Clements of Columbus and Chad Clements of Columbus; and one niece, Laura Clements of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Clements.

Graveside service will be held in the Koenig Hill Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance, 200 South St., Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.