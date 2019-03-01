Rebecca S. Eads, 63, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Nov. 12, 1955 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Lewis and Esther (Holtgrefe) Trice.

She was a homemaker and attended the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jim B. Eads, whom she married April 29, 1972; children, Melinda (Rob) Dermer and Bill Eads, both of Hillsboro, and Jake (Betty Sue) Eads of Leesburg; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Michael Trice of Kentucky, David (Stephanie) Trice of Texas, Barb Allen of Wisconsin and Thomas (Dorothy) Trice of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson and both parents.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with the Rev. Wylie Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery in New Market.

Visitation will be from noon until time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

