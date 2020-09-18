Reese and Brynlee Antinore passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital while in the loving arms of their mother, Michelle.

Reese and Brynlee were born at 11:34 a.m. and Jesus blessed Michelle and Vinny with 1 hour and 39 minutes of precious time to love and cherish them until 1:13 p.m. when they returned to the loving arms of their heavenly father the same day.

Reese and Brynlee Antinore where the daughters of Vincent and Michelle (Cope) Antinore of Hillsboro.

Besides dad and mom, they will be sadly missed by a brother, Keedan; and sisters, Aria and Hadlee. Also mourning their loss are maternal grandparents, Tina Cope of Hillsboro and Kevin Hawkins of Hillsboro; paternal grandparents, Shelley (David) Feltner of Hillsboro; special grandparents, Greg and Starla Willey of Hillsboro; maternal great-grandparents, Gilbert and Jackie Cope of Blanchester and Karen Hawkins of Hillsboro; and paternal great-grandmother, Marjorie Brunner of Hillsboro.

Reese and Brynlee were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Rocky Antinore; and uncle, Nickalas Antinore.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The family requests any memorials to the donor's favorite charity in Reese's and Brynlee's memory.

