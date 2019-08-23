Regina "Jean" Ann Moenster, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro.

She was born July 8, 1944 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Clemens A. and Helen (Schnelle) Moenster Sr.

Regina was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She worked as an inventory manager at General Electric for over 30 years and was very creative and artistic throughout her life.

Regina is survived by her sister, Caryl Moenster; brother, Clemens (Rosemarie) Moenster Jr.; two nephews, Tony Moenster and John (Carrie) Moenster; and a great-niece, Lena Moenster.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following visitation Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the church. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 212 S. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or to a .

