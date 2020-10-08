1/
Regina Lea Bennett
1963 - 2020
Regina Lea Bennett, 56, of Hillsboro, passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born Oct. 19, 1963 in Hillsboro.

She was a 1982 graduate of Fairfield High School and received her Master's Degree in Education from Liberty University. She had been an administrator for Imagine Schools in Dayton before her health forced her retirement.

She is survived by her parents, Fred and Carol (Ridgeway) Snyder of Leesburg; her husband, John Bennett Jr.; a son, Jeffrey McKenzie of Beavercreek; stepchildren, John Bennett III and Kayla Bennett, both of Norwood; a brother, Roger (Robin) Snyder of Hillsboro; biological sisters, Joyce Price Anderson of Piketon and Teresa Weinrich Riggs of Glenville, West Virginia; a niece, Sarah Snyder; a nephew, Alex Snyder; an aunt, Loretta Ridgeway of Greenfield; a foster daughter, Erin Devlin of Hamilton; and several special first and second cousins including Rita Burnett of Highland.

Visitation for Regina will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Pastor Mike Hodge will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Stringtown Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
